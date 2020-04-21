Carlow senior football team to run 400km in a day to raise funds for #DoItForDan

The Carlow senior football team aim to run 400km in a day to raise funds and awareness for #DoItForDan.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 25 when the team will collectively complete 400km in a day.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the players will mark out routes within a 2km radius of their homes in order to complete the challenge.

Baby Dan Donoher, who celebrated his first birthday just a few weeks ago, is the son of Laois GAA players Niall and Aisling Donoher.

Dan was diagnosed with a severe type 1 SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) condition in December 2019, which is an extremely rare and progressive illness.

A ground breaking treatment called Zolgensma has now become available in America which costs $2.125 million, making it the most expensive treatment in the world.

Zolgensma can be a one-time, life-saving treatment that allows for children with SMA to function in ways unimaginable just a few years ago.