Now is the time to support local produce when shopping, says Carlow TD

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow/Kilkenny, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has said that now more than ever it is very important to be conscious of our local produce when shopping.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said that long before the Covid-19 pandemic began, beef farmers were experiencing great difficulties, and that is was important that shoppers support Irish produce.

She said: "Irish shoppers can play their part by looking for the ‘origin Ireland’ mark on packaging but in the first instance the beef processors should make every effort to procure beef for supermarkets from Ireland before looking abroad.

"There was a lot of anger in the beef sector at the beginning of the month when ABP Food Group supplied approximately 400 tonnes of Polish beef to two well-known supermarket chains in the UK.

"Hard working farmers should be paid a fair price. Irish beef is seen the world over as a premium product but is not being bought at a premium price from beef farmers."

She added: "We need accountability in the sector. Now is the time for the Beef Market Taskforce to meet again.

"Such a meeting could easily take place online to meet the public health measures which have rightly been implemented. We cannot continue to let farmers down."