Carlow native and social media influencer shaving head on birthday for Pieta House

Jamie Lynch, a Carlow native and known by some for beauty and self-care on Instagram, is going to shave his head on his 28th birthday on the 28th of April to raise funds for Pieta House.

One event cancelled due to the current Covid-19 crisis is the annual Darkness Into Light walk in aid of Pieta House and with 80% of the work they do funded by donations, the cancellation is a huge loss.

Incredibly, Jamie has already raised over €1,200 for Pieta House after just a week of fundraising.

In a post on Instagram, he said: "As many of us are aware right now a lot of events have been cancelled/delayed, one of these vital events is fundraising for Pieta House Darkness into Light.

"The work they carry out each and every day is amazing and 80% funded by donations, which go toward prevention, intervention and postvention for self-harm and suicide."

He added: "All money raised will be sent directly to Pieta, the goal is to raise €1,000 which will cover an entire programme of counselling services for one person with suicidal ideation.

"For every €20 a therapist will get to answer two more helpline calls, €45 will make a crisis counselling session available between scheduled sessions and for every €90 pays for a first session of dedicated therapy for an individual.

"No one who goes to Pieta is expected to pay for any service which is amazing for any individual or family during a crisis.

"To do my part, I am going to shave my head on my 28th birthday on the 28th of April.

"For every person donating there will be a raffle on the night with some amazing donated gifts from fabulous companies."

If you want to donate, click here.