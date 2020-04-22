One person arrested as Carlow Gardaí seize €4,000 worth of drugs - including crack cocaine
Great work
A significant seizure
One person has been arrested after Carlow Gardaí seized €4,000 worth of drugs - including cocaine.
The Carlow/Kilkenny Divisional Drugs Unit were investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in both counties and searched a domestic premises under warrant in Carlow Town on Tuesday evening.
During the course of the search a quantity of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, diazepam tablets and cannabis were found with a street value of approximately €4,000.
Gardaí also found two weighing scales and cash was also located.
One person was arrested and detained under the Drug Trafficking Act at Carlow Garda Station.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on