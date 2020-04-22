One person arrested as Carlow Gardaí seize €4,000 worth of drugs - including crack cocaine

A significant seizure

One person has been arrested after Carlow Gardaí seized €4,000 worth of drugs - including cocaine.

The Carlow/Kilkenny Divisional Drugs Unit were investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in both counties and searched a domestic premises under warrant in Carlow Town on Tuesday evening.

During the course of the search a quantity of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, diazepam tablets and cannabis were found with a street value of approximately €4,000.

Gardaí also found two weighing scales and cash was also located.

One person was arrested and detained under the Drug Trafficking Act at Carlow Garda Station.