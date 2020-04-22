PROPERTY: Three-bed house available to rent in Carlow Town for almost €850 a month
Millrace, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow
A three-bed house is available to rent in Carlow Town for €848 a month.
The property is in a quiet residential development close to the town centre.
Upstairs consists of double bedroom with an en-suite, additional double bedroom and one single room - all with ample storage.
A deposit of €1,050 is required.
