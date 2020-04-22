PROPERTY: Three-bed house available to rent in Carlow Town for almost €850 a month

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

Millrace, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow

A three-bed house is available to rent in Carlow Town for €848 a month.

The property is in a quiet residential development close to the town centre.

Upstairs consists of double bedroom with an en-suite, additional double bedroom and one single room - all with ample storage.

A deposit of €1,050 is required. 

