Decision looming on application for seven commercial sites at Carlow business complex

A decision is looming on a planning application for the construction of "seven commercial serviced sites" at Deerpark Business Complex on the Dublin Road in Carlow.

Carlow County Council previously refused a similar planning application in January of this year but an application was lodged again.

The new application seeks the extension of the existing road and footpath network, connection to existing on site services and attenuation, street lighting, general landscaping, advertising signage and all associated site works.

The planning application has been made by Patsy O'Keeffe and Kevin Moore.

A decision is due by the local authority on April 26.