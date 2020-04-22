'I can't wait to carry her through her front door,' Amira O'Toole Rauf is coming home

Amira O'Toole Rauf is coming home to Carlow, it has been confirmed.

Amira was left paralysed from the chest down following a car accident in Laois on November 6 in 2018.

She has a severed spinal cord and will never walk again. Two-year-old Amira has spent most of her time in Temple Street Hospital since the accident and her mother, Caroline, has been fighting to get her daughter home.

Caroline, who lives in Ballinabranna, said previously that they had been refused a home care package and said: "In my eyes, she is medically fit for discharge."

Speaking to Carlow Live, Caroline said: "Amira has made fantastic progress and she's now no longer ventilator dependent.

"Hopefully within the next 2-3 weeks Amira will have her tracheostomy removed.

"All going well Amira will be discharged in 5-6 weeks."

Both Caroline and her husband, Adnan, have been at their daughter's bedside since the accident.

She added: "I have no words to describe how I feel. I just can't wait to carry her home through her front door."

Caroline says the HSE refused home care packages previously and added: "I don’t want any delays waiting for help.

"It's safer for Amira when we come home. We will be in complete lockdown no visitors etc. due to Covid-19.

"Amira will not have to leave her home as she has a sensory area built on to the side of her home which is due to be completed in the coming weeks.

"My main priority is to keep Amira safe and in her home. A hospital environment is not the place to be at this time with the outbreak of Covid-19."

Amira will be three in September.