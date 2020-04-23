LATEST: No extra cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Carlow as another 49 people pass away

Another 49 people have died in Ireland from Covid-19, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the death toll from the virus to 779 so far.

There have been no extra cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Carlow, according to Wednesday's figures. It's the first time in two weeks that there have been no new cases recorded in the Health Protection Surveillance Centre's daily update.

To date, 79 cases have been confirmed in the Dolmen County.

Another 631 people have tested positive nationally, bringing the total to 16,671.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, has said that there are 302 clusters of Covid-19 in community residential care homes. They account for 2,604 cases with 1,944 of these occurring in nursing homes.

He says testing is now key to the national response.