Teammates Forever Challenge in Ballinkillen has been cancelled due to Covid-19

The Teammates Forever Challenge in Ballinkillen - a hurling competition in memory of Eoghan and Ruairí Chada - has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The sixth year of the remembrance for Eoghan and Ruairí was due to take place this summer and would have seen hundreds of children from different counties play hurling in the small Carlow village.

The hurling competition runs annually for the two brothers who lost their lives in tragic circumstances on July 29, 2013.

In a statement on Facebook, organisers said: "Unfortunately due to the Covid-19 crisis, and in the interest of the safety of all our participants, we have made the very tough decision to cancel our 2020 competition and concentrate all our efforts on making our 2021 competition the best one yet."