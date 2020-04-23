'It's important that we don't get complacent,' says Council amidst Covid-19 lockdown

"It's important that we don't get complacent," Carlow County Council has said amidst the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a post on the Carlow County Council Community Information Facebook page, they said: "We know it's difficult however it's important that we don't get complacent and undo all the great work we have been doing so far.

"Protect yourself & others from #COVID19

"Everyone needs to stay at home to help slow the spread of coronavirus. You should only leave for essential reasons. This is the best way to protect your friends, families & communities."