UPDATED: Three appear in court in Carlow after violating Covid-19 restrictions on travel

Three people who were stopped by Gardaí in Kilkenny on Tuesday appeared in Carlow District Court on Wednesday and were charged under the new Covid-19 legislation on restrictions on movement.

It's understood two of them are from Carlow, and one is from Kildare. The two men and one woman were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with drugs also found in their vehicle.

They appeared in Carlow District Court this week having been charged under Section 31A (6) (A) Health Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act 2020.

A man in his 20s was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear in court again next week.

A woman in her 20s and a man in his late teens also appeared before the court and were remanded bail.

Nationally, Gardaí have responded to 405 Covid-19 related incidents since the measures began, with a total of 34 arrests made for breach of the restrictions.

During this time, Gardaí have interacted with hundreds of thousands of people with the vast majority adhering to the public health guidelines.