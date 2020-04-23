Turlough O'Brien agrees to wear Laois jersey if Carlow footballers hit #DoItForDan target

Carlow senior football manager Turlough O'Brien has agreed to wear a Laois jersey if the footballers hit their #DoItForDan fundraising target.

The Carlow team aim to run 400km in a day to raise funds and awareness for #DoItForDan.

But to make it more interesting, Turlough has agreed to do his cycle in a Laois jersey, if they exceed their €5,000 target.

Daragh Foley has said: "I'm sure there's a few over the bridge who would pay good money to see that.

"Please donate whatever you can to this great cause."

The event will take place on Saturday, April 25 when the team will collectively complete 400km in a day.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the players will mark out routes within a 2km radius of their homes in order to complete the challenge.

Baby Dan Donoher, who celebrated his first birthday just a few weeks ago, is the son of Laois GAA players Niall and Aisling Donoher.

Dan was diagnosed with a severe type 1 SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) condition in December 2019, which is an extremely rare and progressive illness.

A ground breaking treatment called Zolgensma has now become available in America which costs $2.125 million, making it the most expensive treatment in the world.

Zolgensma can be a one-time, life-saving treatment that allows for children with SMA to function in ways unimaginable just a few years ago.