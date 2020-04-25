Calls for Carlow to turn Town Hall red in recognition of the role workers play in society

Calls have been made for Carlow County Council to turn Town Hall red in recognition of the role workers play in society.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace has said the 1st of May - International Workers' Day - is traditionally celebrated with demonstrations.

She added: "Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we have been reminded of the key role played by workers.

"It is fair to say we would be totally lost without our nurses, doctors, porters and indeed those in the public sector, retail, and food production - and many more besides.

"A number of Councils are taking their own action by lighting up Council buildings red. Unions are organising activity, others are hanging red flags and making '5 minutes of noise' on May 1 at 6pm.

"I have formally requested that Carlow Council plays a role in recognising the invaluable contribution of workers by lighting up our town hall in red."

Cllr Wallace said: "Government's have described the battle to contain Covid-19 as a war but they've sent frontline workers out without PPE and testing.

"It's crucial we put a focus on the heroic efforts of workers responding to this crisis, on the need for workers rights and on the central importance of our public services.

"We are calling on everyone to mark this May Day by joining a 'Five Minutes of Noise for Workers' Rights' at 6pm on Friday May 1 - and by putting up red flags and signs for workers' rights from homes and workplaces for 24 hours."