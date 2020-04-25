IT Carlow tenders contract for the provision of chaplaincy services at its campuses

IT Carlow has tendered a contract for the provision of chaplaincy services at its campuses.

In order to provide pastoral care supports for students, IT Carlow is currently seeking tenders for the provision of chaplaincy services to include delivery on all Institute campuses if required.

The college is seeking proposals from interested service providers who wish to be considered for the provision of the service for one year from late August 2020- late June 2021.

Services to be provided include: administrative, recreational, cultural and religious services, health and social work services, other community, social and personal services and religious services.

Bidders have until May 29 to make their applications.