RECIPE: Need something to do this weekend? Have a go at oat and peanut granola bars...

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients

l 3/4 cup of smooth peanut butter

l 1/2 cup Honey

l 2 TBSP coconut oil

l 1 TSP vanilla extract

l 1/2 TSP sea salt

l 2 1/4 cups oats

l 100g chopped almonds

l 150g chocolate chips

Method



1.Line a 8 x 8 inch baking tin with parchment paper.

2.Cook the peanut butter, coconut oil & honey in a saucepan over a medium heat. Stir until the mixture is smooth.

3.Add in the vanilla extract & sea salt and stir until mixed through.

4.Place the oats, almonds & 1/2 the choc chips in a mixing bowl.

5.Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until well combined.

6.Put the mixture into the baking tin and press firmly into the pan.

7.Sprinkle the rest of the chocolate chips onto the top of the granola bars.

8.Cover and refrigerate until the mixture has set.

9.When set cut the mixture up into 12 bars and place in a airtight container.

10.Keep for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months