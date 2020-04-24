LATEST: Covid-19 death toll for Ireland approaches 800 as number of Carlow cases rises

Confirmed deaths from Covid-19 are approaching the 800 mark according to the latest official figures from the Department of Health but more deaths are likely to be included as cases are confirmed.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed on Thursday that 28 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus. It brings to 794 the death toll from the pandemic to date.

An extra 936 new infections were confirmed bringing to 17,607 the total who have officially been confirmed as contracting the virus since February 29.

The number of confirmed Carlow cases now stands at 84 - an increase of four.