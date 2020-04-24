Carlow community will not be 'all shook up' this summer as Elvis leaves the building

The Carlow community of Hacketstown will not be "all shook up" this summer as Elvis has left the building.

The popular Elvis Roots Festival - due to be held in July 0 has been "postponed" due the Covid-19 pandemic.

The committee have thanked their sponsors and added: "The Elvis Roots Festival Committee has been closely monitoring the Covid-19 crisis and the disruption it has caused for national and local events and have regrettably taken the decision to cancel the 6th Annual Festival which was due to take place on July 28.

"We understand this is a very difficult time for so many of the community and in particular small businesses and our thoughts are with you at this time.

"Please keep safe and continue to follow the HSE guidelines on social distancing."

The event has been put back until July 21 of 2021.