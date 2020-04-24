Revealed: Number of people who have been tested for Covid-19 during pandemic in Carlow

Figures have been published on the number of people who have been tested for Covid-19 during the pandemic in Carlow.

Cllr Peter 'Chap' Cleere has received data from the HSE on the test centre sites in the South East - one of which is in Tinryland GAA club.

The data revealed that 419 people have been tested in Carlow compared to 1,191 at the centre in Kilkenny.

1,078 people have been tested in Waterford and 1,040 in Wexford and 602 in Clonmel.

The above figures exclude what has been tested in hospitals and at home.