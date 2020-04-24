Decision looms on application to convert Carlow pub and B&B into ten single housing units
This will be interesting
File photo
A decision is looming on a planning application to convert a Carlow public house with B&B into ten single housing units.
The application by Springhill Properties Ltd seeks to convert an existing public house with B&B accommodation over to eight single occupancy residential units and to construct two single occupancy residential units.
The development address is at Mill Street, Tullow.
A decision is due by the local authority on April 27.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on