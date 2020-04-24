One-bed house on grounds of popular Carlow hotel going under the hammer for €30,000

A one-bed house on the grounds of a popular Carlow hotel is going under the hammer for €30,000.

This "gem of a property" is a most rare one-bedroom townhouse located on the grounds of the Dolmen Hotel.

In addition to its proximity to hotel facilities, including restaurant and bar, the property benefits from the nearby River Barrow at a particularly attractive location and all within 2km of Carlow Town.

Boasting one bedroom, one bathroom and a spacious open plan living area, this would be an ideal property for a busy professional or a single person downsizing with possible AirBnB options when not in use.

For Sale by Public Auction

Auction Location: On-line Auction - Time To Be Advised.

Auction Date & Time: Thursday, 14 May

Overall Floor Area: 49 m2