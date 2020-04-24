Irish Wheelchair Association in Carlow receives €500 donation from Aldi in Graiguecullen

The Irish Wheelchair Association’s Carlow branch has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Graiguecullen store team.

The €500 donation was presented to Peter Thatcher, Arron Quinila, Caroline Purcell and Mariona Sheely from the Irish Wheelchair Association’s Carlow Branch by Ieva Bryzik, Aldi Graiguecullen’s ‘Charity Champion’ earlier this year.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities.

Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Sinead Quirke, Aldi Graiguecullen’s Store Manager said: "Our team is delighted to support the Carlow branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association through the Community Grants programme. The important services they provide to people with limited mobility makes a huge difference.”

"Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution."

NOTE: The photo was taken earlier this year before the Covid-19 restrictions