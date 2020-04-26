Carlow man threatened to kill staff at one shop and stole two handbags at another

Men threatened to kill security staff at the unloading bay at the Dunnes Stores on Church Road in Tullamore, a local District Court has heard.

Judge Bernadette Owens heard that John Stynes, 29, and another man made the threat and were also abusive and insulting towards the staff.

Sgt James O'Sullivan said plastic crates were thrown at one of the workers, Saulius Sliokati, connecting with his arm.

Mr Stynes, 9 Upper Staplestown Road, Carlow, later entered Leavy's Centra, Henry St, Tullamore, and took two handbags, one which contained €140 in cash. The money was not recovered.

Sgt O'Sullivan said Mr Stynes was subsequently arrested and he admitted the offences, which were committed on June 21 last year. The court was told the accused, who was not present, was currently serving sentences totalling one year for criminal damage and dangerous driving, all imposed at Carlow District Court.

Sgt O'Sullivan said the man had 33 previous convictions in all, including four for theft and the most recent of those was in 2012.

Mr Styne's solicitor, Donal Farrelly, who entered guilty pleas on his behalf to assault, theft and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, said the Carlow offences were contemporaneous with the Tullamore ones. He was sentenced for them on April 1 last.

Judge Owens said she would await a victim impact report before hearing a plea in mitigation from Mr Farrelly. A victim impact report was not before the court last week despite attempts to contact Mr Sliokati. Adjourning sentence to July 22 next, Judge Owens also transferred Mr Stynes' legal aid to Mr Farrelly.