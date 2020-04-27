Carlow school provides food parcels AGAIN for students and families in lockdown

Carlow's Tyndall College will be providing food parcels again for students and their families during the Covid-19 crisis.

In a post on Facebook, principal of the school, Gerry McGill, said: "Tyndall College will be continuing with the distribution of school meals on Monday the 27th of April at 12.30pm.

"This service is available to all of our students. At Tyndall College we fully understand that this is a difficult time for our families and we hope that this service is of some help to you.

"The package this week will once again include essentials such as Bread, Milk, Cheese, Ham & Breakfast Cereal, Potatoes, tinned foods etc.

"We are including 2 weeks worth of food in the package for this collection so our next collection will be in two weeks time.

"In line with Covid 19 guidelines we will operate a drive through system. We would ask that you enter the campus via the main gate and follow our one way system loop and drive to the front door."

He added: "Again, I would ask people to please stay in your car. Please open a window for a hand in or open the boot remotely and we will pop the food package in for you.

"If I can assist you further, please don’t hesitate to contact me via email, phone call, text message or WhatsApp. I have no issue in taking your messages or calls during this difficult time. My email is gerry.mcgill@kilkennycarlowetb.ie and my phone number is 0871146087, please state the name of your child if contacting by text or WhatsApp.

"I sincerely hope that this message finds you all safe and well."