Carlow man running seven half marathons in seven days to fundraise for Family Carers Ireland

A Carlow man is running seven half marathons in seven days to fundraise for Family Carers Ireland.

David Buckley began the run for Family Carers Carlow/Kilkenny within his 2km radius on Monday, April 27.

He said: "I've chosen to fundraise for Family Carers Ireland and particularly the Carlow/Kilkenny Family Carers.

"All funds raised here will go directly to this great cause and I'll donate €1 for every kilometre I cover. Follow my Facebook page for updates and prizes.

"I hope you can help me by donating whatever you can. Simply click the Donate button above. All donations are processed securely."