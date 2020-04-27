Carlow man running seven half marathons in seven days to fundraise for Family Carers Ireland
A Carlow man is running seven half marathons in seven days to fundraise for Family Carers Ireland.
David Buckley began the run for Family Carers Carlow/Kilkenny within his 2km radius on Monday, April 27.
He said: "I've chosen to fundraise for Family Carers Ireland and particularly the Carlow/Kilkenny Family Carers.
"All funds raised here will go directly to this great cause and I'll donate €1 for every kilometre I cover. Follow my Facebook page for updates and prizes.
"I hope you can help me by donating whatever you can. Simply click the Donate button above. All donations are processed securely."
