PROPERTY: Top-floor apartment available to rent in Carlow Town for €1,200 a month
Interested?
Millbrook, Mill Lane, Carlow Town
A top-floor apartment is available to rent in Carlow Town for €1,200 a month.
The newly refurbished three-bedroom apartment is ideally located in walking distance of Carlow Town centre, Carlow College, Carlow IT, shops, schools, churches and all local amenities.
This apartment comes to the market for the remainder of the academic year.
To view the full ad, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on