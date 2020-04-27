ALERT: Carlow Gardaí issue warning over scam involving email about a 'missed delivery'

Be advised!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Warning issued over scam email scam

Carlow Gardaí have issued a warning over a scam involving an email about a "missed delivery".

Read also: UPDATED: Carlow Gardaí catch people on unnecessary journey to 'exercise ponies'

They said: "Just a quick heads up. A call was received at the station from a person saying they had received an email indicating they had missed a delivery from a courier.

"It provided a payment link that is of course bogus."

Be advised! 