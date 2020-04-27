Gardaí investigate after woman in her twenties arrested following burglary at Carlow house
Gardaí make arrest
Gardaí in Carlow responded to a report of a burglary at house in Burrin Manor.
The break-in occurred sometime between 1am and 11.30am on Saturday.
Car keys and a car were taken during the course of the burglary.
The car was located by Gardaí later that day at Old Burrin.
The suspect, a woman in her twenties was arrested and charged, she will appear in court at a later date.
