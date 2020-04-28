PROPERTY: Four-bed house near Bennekerry is available to rent for €1,400 a month
Interested?
Grangeford, Bennekerry, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow
This four-bed house (pictured above) near Bennekerry is available to rent for €1,400 a month.
The detached residence extends to 2355 sq. ft. "offering spacious and tastefully decorated living accommodation".
This "exceptional home is set on mature gardens and approached by a gravel driveway via electric gated entrance".
To view the full ad, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on