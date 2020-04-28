Carlow Gardaí on Covid-19 patrols detect motorist suspected of driving on cocaine

Shocking

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Carlow Gardaí on Covid-19 patrols have detected a motorist suspected of driving on cocaine.

Carlow Roads Policing Unit on patrols on Monday evening stopped a vehicle for speeding.

A subsequent oral fluid test proved positive for cocaine.

Gardaí said: "Driver arrested and the results of blood sample are awaited. Never drive while under influence of an intoxicant."