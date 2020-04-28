Carlow Gardaí on Covid-19 patrols detect motorist suspected of driving on cocaine
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Carlow Gardaí on Covid-19 patrols have detected a motorist suspected of driving on cocaine.
Carlow Roads Policing Unit on patrols on Monday evening stopped a vehicle for speeding.
A subsequent oral fluid test proved positive for cocaine.
Gardaí said: "Driver arrested and the results of blood sample are awaited. Never drive while under influence of an intoxicant."
