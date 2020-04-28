Carlow resident hits out over dumping of fast-food rubbish after franchise re-opened

A Carlow resident has hit out over the dumping of fast-food rubbish after a franchise near their home re-opened recently.

Supermac's announced that a number of its outlets would reopen last week with a limited service - including its drive thru on the Dublin Road in Carlow Town.

The resident - who does not wish to be named - has contacted local representatives about the issue.

The person said: "It seems that Supermacs drive thru on the Dublin Road, Carlow has been re-opened in the midst of a pandemic.

"I live [a few kilometres away] and awoke to a driveway filled with saliva covered Supermacs rubbish. Someone even threw a coffee against my wall spraying coffee all over my garden.

"On a normal day in our litter covered road this is normal (a well ignored situation we have learned to live with). However, am I to clean this up as usual and risk my families health or are the local politicians going to do something about this?"