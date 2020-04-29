Carlow Gardaí catch driver on an unnecessary journey 'collecting a child's quad bike'

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Roads Policing Unit performing an Operation Fanacht checkpoint on Tuesday evening stopped a driver on an unnecessary journey "collecting a child's quad bike".

This driver then tested positive for cannabis and was arrested with a blood specimen taken.

Gardaí said: "Results awaited. At same checkpoint a learner permit holder driving on motorway on unnecessary journey had vehicle seized as driving unaccompanied. A direction awaited from DPP in relation to breaches of #Covid19 restrictions."