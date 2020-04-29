Council will operate its grass cutting programme in parks and cemeteries around Carlow

Carlow County Council will operate its grass cutting programme in parks and cemeteries around the Dolmen County.

The Council have advised that in line with Government guidelines that the "operation and maintenance of botanical gardens, parks, forests and nature reserves will continue where essential" so as to allow use by people who live within 2km for exercise.

In a statement, the local authority said: "In the context of County Carlow, this means that Carlow County Council and Carlow Amenity trust will operate its grass cutting programme in parks and cemeteries owned and operated by Council over the coming weeks."

Speaking about the measures Padraig O’Gorman, Director of Services said: "It is essential we provide minimum maintenance to these spaces which are being used by members of the public for exercise during these times.

"For us Health & Safety of our staff and our partners in the Amenity trust is paramount.

"The use of single operator vehicles in these tasks will allow our staff to work safely whilst maintaining rules on physical distancing.

"Only parks and green spaces close to your home should be used for exercising.

"Please avoid driving to parks and carry any litter home with you."