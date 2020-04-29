UPDATED: Carlow man, 39, sentenced over failure to comply with Covid-19 legislation

A Carlow man has been sentenced over a failure to comply with Covid-19 legislation.

Derek Reilly, aged 39 of New Oak Estate in Carlow Town was charged with an offence under the Health Act 1947 as amended by Section 10 of the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020.

The offence relates to Mr Reilly's failure to comply with the Covid-19 infectious disease legislation in relation to committing public order offences and being in breach of travel restrictions.

Judge Geraldine Carthy handed down a four month prison sentence for the offence.

Mr Reilly has also received a two month sentence for a public order offence on a related matter and a second two month sentence in relation to another related public order matter for incidents which happened around Carlow Town in the last week.

Judge Carthy ruled that all sentences would be served consecutively bringing the total sentence imposed to eight months.