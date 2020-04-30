LATEST: Seventeen patients with a confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus at St Luke's

There are now seventeen patients with a confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus being treated at St Luke's with six more suspected of having the illness.

Meanwhile, the official number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Ireland passed the 20,000 mark on Wednesday when it was confirmed that a further 31 people have sadly died after contracting the virus here.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Carlow also increased with 95 confirmed cases in Carlow.

It is an increase of three from Tuesday's figure.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has announced on Wednesday, April 29 that a further 376 people have tested positive for the illness in Ireland.