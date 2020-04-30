PICTURE: Driver faces prosecution for dangerous driving over shocking speed on the M9

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

This vehicle (pictured above] was detected by the local Roads Policing Unit on Wednesday evening on the M9 at Paulstown.

The car was travelling at a speed of 190km/h in "poor weather conditions".

Gardaí said: "The driver will now face a prosecution for dangerous driving. Ensure only essential travel but also please obey speed limits."