PICTURE: Driver faces prosecution for dangerous driving over shocking speed on the M9
Shocking
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
This vehicle (pictured above] was detected by the local Roads Policing Unit on Wednesday evening on the M9 at Paulstown.
The car was travelling at a speed of 190km/h in "poor weather conditions".
Gardaí said: "The driver will now face a prosecution for dangerous driving. Ensure only essential travel but also please obey speed limits."
