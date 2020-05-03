Revealed: Planning decision looming on walking track and playground in south Carlow

This will be interesting

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

It will be great for the local community

A planning decision is looming on a walking track and playground in south Carlow.

Read also: WARNING: Carlow footpaths too narrow in the age of Covid-19, say cycling campaigners

Mount Leinster Rangers GAA Club has sought permission to construct a walking track with lights and playground area and all associated site work.

The development address is at Kilcoltrim and Ballynagrane, Borris.

A decision is due by the Council on May 5. 