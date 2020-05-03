Revealed: Planning decision looming on walking track and playground in south Carlow
This will be interesting
It will be great for the local community
A planning decision is looming on a walking track and playground in south Carlow.
Mount Leinster Rangers GAA Club has sought permission to construct a walking track with lights and playground area and all associated site work.
The development address is at Kilcoltrim and Ballynagrane, Borris.
A decision is due by the Council on May 5.
