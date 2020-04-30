COURTS: Man sentenced to eight months in prison for burglary of apartment in Carlow

A man has been sentenced to eight months in prison for the burglary of an apartment in Carlow.

Michael Brown, of no fixed abode, appeared in Carlow District Court on Wednesday morning charged with burglary.

The incident occurred on April 3 of this year in Carlow Town when Mr Brown, aged in his 30s, committed a burglary of an apartment at College Street.

Mr Brown, who has links to the Carlow area, was found guilty and sentenced to eight months in prison.