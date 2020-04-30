'I didn't think my heart could break anymore,' Kathleen Chada pays tribute to her father

"I didn't think my heart could break anymore," said Kathleen Chada as she paid tribute to her late father.

Billy (William) Murphy has passed away at the age of 86.

A proud Tullow man, but very much Ballinkillen, Kathleen has described her father as "the most gentle man you could know".

She said: "I didn't think my heart could break any more, but it has. [Wednesday] night we said goodbye to the most loving gentle father anyone could ever be lucky enough to have.

"He has gone to join Eoghan and Ruairí who I know will welcome him with open arms.

"He left this world as peacefully and gently as he was himself in life.

"Love you so much dad."

Speaking to Carlow Live, Kathleen added: "Proud of his family. Loved farming. And was a renowned ploughman in his day. Was ploughing up to 3 years ago!"

Predeceased by his brothers and sister Arthur, Maura, Tom and John, grandchildren Eoghan and Ruairí. Billy, beloved husband of Patsy and much loved father to Kathleen, Liam, Kenneth, Kevin, Brian and Irene.

Deeply regretted by his son-in-law Donal, daughters-in-law Sharon, Jean, Triona and Orla, adored grandchildren, brother Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place in Saint Lazarian's Church, Ballinkillen at 11am on Saturday.