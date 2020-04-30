Dispute between Carlow students and landlord over threat to evict during pandemic

A dispute has arisen between a landlord of three students staying at a house in Carlow – who are unable to go home due to coronavirus restrictions – after they were asked to vacate a property over rent arrears.

The students contacted Carlow Live to say their landlord gave them "Notice Seeking Possession of a Property" on April 28 of this year.

However, the landlord has said to Carlow Live that they have "no problem allowing them to stay if they make some effort to make their payments".

During the Covid-19 emergency period, a landlord cannot give a tenant a notice of termination.

One of the students - who is studying at IT Carlow - said: "I live with my grandmother and I can't go home.

"We pay rent the first of every month and we asked [the landlord] to use our deposit on April 1 as we were waiting on our Covid-19 payments.

"We could pay rent on May 1 but they put the letter in the door. We are three students studying in IT Carlow and we all have exams next week.

"I don't want to go home because I don't want to chance giving the virus to my grandmother.

"There were six of us living here but the others had to move out due to Covid-19, one of them was from Cork.

"They moved out at the start of April. [The landlord] hasn't even asked about rent for May 1,” he added.

The letter from the landlord to the students, states: "You are required to leave the above address after 30th April 2020.

"If you do not leave, I intend to apply to the court for an order requiring you to vacate the premises.

"I last spoke to you when I called to the house in early April during which you agreed you vacate the house within two weeks.

"You failed to contact me in the interim and still reside at the premises.

"You are in arrears of rent and have failed to make contact with me regarding payment of your rent.

"Please contact me to make arrangements to either pay your arrears of rent or contact me to make arrangements to vacate the property."

Carlow Live has contacted the landlord and it was put to the person that they are trying to evict three tenants during a pandemic.

In response, they said: "I do accept that but they have to make contact with me as regards their obligations. They have not said they will pay their arrears.

"I have been very fair to them."

When the tenant's comments about paying rent were put to them, they added: "This has not been relayed to me. It would change the circumstances for me.

"I've no problem allowing them to stay if they make some effort to make their payments. I've no problem with them staying then until May.

"I've been fair with the other three tenants who left due to Covid-19.

"I take issue with the fact that I wanted them out, my issue is about the payment of rent," they added as they appealed for the students to meet with them.