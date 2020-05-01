ALERT: Bank Holiday weekend 'will be milder with sunny spells,' says Carlow forecaster
Rainfall charts for Saturday (CREDIT: Carlow Weather)
The Bank Holiday weekend "will be milder with sunny spells", says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, the latest charts show a mainly dry and settled spell of weather with sunny spells and milder for Bank Holiday.
Alan added: "The weekend will be milder with sunny spells and mainly only southern counties that are at risk of rain."
