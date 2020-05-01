Planning lodged for extension at The Scout Den for toilets, showers and tea station

Planning has been lodged for an extension at The Scout Den in Carlow for toilets, showers and a tea station.

Carlow Town Scout Group is seeking the removal of an existing toilet block extension to the side of the existing building and proposed construction of enlarged single storey extension comprising of replacement toilets, showers, tea station, and associated works.

The development address is at the Scout Den, Carlow Youth Centre, Green Lane, Carlow.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on June 24.