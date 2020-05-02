Disappointment over TK Maxx refusal and concerns over 'repeating mistakes' of the past

A councillor has expressed his disappointment over An Bord Pleanála's decision to refuse planning permission for a TK Maxx in Carlow Town and expressed his concerns over "repeating mistakes" of the past.

An Bord Pleanála has REFUSED planning permission for a massive TK Maxx and Homesense in Carlow after an appeal.

Cllr Tom O'Neill said: "I was disappointed to hear the news. While I fully agree in protecting our town centre, I believe this planning would have helped in the future development of our town.

"I believe forward planning by our local Council in helping to link all areas could have been a real possibility.

"It is unfortunate that there was one objection to this going ahead.

"I just hope we are not repeating the same mistake we made nearly 10 years ago when we lost Dunnes Stores to Laois County Council."

Thomas Thompson Holdings Ltd applied to Carlow County Council for planning to build the stores beside KFC in the Carlow Retail Park.

Conditional planning permission was granted for the development by the Council but an appeal was lodged by Fairgreen Shopping Centre and by Thomas Thompson Holding Limited against the decision made on August 26 of last year.

ABP's decision to REFUSE the permission was made "having regard to the nature and extent of the proposed development, its location at a remove from the town centre outside of the Carlow Inner Relief Road and its lack of connectivity/pedestrian linkages to the town centre".

The Board is "not satisfied, notwithstanding the town centre zoning of the site, that the proposed development would not have a detrimental impact on the vitality and viability of Carlow Town centre".

They added that it "would not create an overly strong counter attraction to the town centre in terms of retail shopping, and considered, therefore, that the proposed development would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area".