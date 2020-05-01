UPDATED: Carlow Gardaí arrest male (30s) following discovery of €40,000 worth of cannabis

Gardaí have arrested a male in his 30s following the discovery of €40,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis) in Carlow this afternoon, Friday 1st May 2020.

Gardaí carrying out Covid-19 checkpoints on the M9, Carlow, on Friday afternoon stopped a vehicle and suspected the driver of driving under the influence.

A roadside test was administered and the driver tested positive for cocaine. A search of the vehicle was carried out, which resulted in the discovery of cannabis.

The man was taken to Carlow Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) Act, 1996.