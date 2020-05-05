LATEST: Cases of Covid-19 in Carlow sees significant increase over Bank Holiday weekend

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed that a further 16 people with Covid-19 have tragically died as of Bank Holiday Monday.

That is the lowest number of reported deaths since April 12. There have now been a total 1,319 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Monday 4 May, the HPSC has been notified of 266 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 21,772 confirmed cases in Ireland.

There was a slight increase in the number of cases in Carlow on Monday.

There are now 127 confirmed cases. That was an increase of one from Sunday's figure, where there was a massive 25% increase in one day.

The latest number of cases compare with a figure of 100 as of last Friday in the Dolmen County.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday, May 2 (21,437 cases), reveals:

· 58% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,840 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 364 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,211 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,561 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,268 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,175 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%