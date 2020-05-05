Calls for write-off of commercial rates in Carlow for businesses closed during Covid-19

Calls have been made for a write-off of commercial rates in Carlow for businesses closed during Covid-19.

Cllr Fintan Phelan raised the matter at an online Carlow Municipal District briefing for members last week.

"I called for a write off of commercial rates for businesses closed or only partially operating at this time," he said.

Cllr Phelan added: "Central government must step in here and fund Councils as a result of loss in rates income."