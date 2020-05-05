Carlow Roads Policing Unit catch motorist on cocaine doing a shocking speed on the M9

Carlow Roads Policing Unit performing speed checks on M9 motorway on Bank Holiday Monday detected a motorist travelling at 181km/h. 

The vehicle was stopped at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint and the driver was arrested following a positive test for cocaine.

The motorist was conveyed to Carlow Garda Station for a blood test.

Gardaí said: "Results awaited. Court proceedings to follow for dangerous driving also."