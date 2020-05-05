PICTURE: Carlow priest to give guest talk over live stream for Notre Dame university

This month The Chaplaincy at the University of Notre Dame Australia will host its first Theology on Tap Facebook Live event online, featuring international guest speaker Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh, alongside Auxiliary Bishop Richard Umbers.

Theology on Tap is a long-running and popular event series that has routinely drawn an audience of more than 200 people from Notre Dame’s university and wider community.

On Monday, May 11 at 6.30pm (AEST), Theology on Tap will live stream a special talk to mark the 200th anniversary of Fr John Joseph Therry’s arrival in Sydney.

One of the founding fathers of the Catholic Church in Australia, Fr Therry was educated at Carlow College, St Patrick's in Ireland before arriving in Sydney in May 1820.

Fr Therry then spent the next 40 years in Sydney, helping to establish the first church in the city – where St Mary’s Cathedral now stands.

Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh is the current President of that same Carlow College where Fr Therry was once educated and will be giving a talk titled Archpriest John Therry – a Meddling Priest? to the Theology on Tap audience, following an introduction from Bishop Richard Umbers.

The event will conclude with a Q&A session to be facilitated by a Notre Dame student, taking questions from the audience.

Tune in to the online talk via the Theology on Tap Facebook page at 6.30pm AEST, Monday, May 11.