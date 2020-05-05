Council launches emergency fund of over €60,000 for groups dealing with Covid-19

Carlow County Council and the County Carlow Community Response Forum has today announced the launch of an emergency fund for groups across the county who are assisting in the response efforts to the COVID-19 emergency.

A dedicated fund of €61,358 is being made available as part of a programme of measures developed by the local authority in collaboration with statutory, voluntary and community organisations who are leading the response at a local level.

The fund is part of a national Community Emergency Fund of €2.5million from the Department of Rural and Community Development and aims to support exceptional one-off costs incurred by community and voluntary groups involved in the response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Cllr John Pender, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said voluntary groups were making an invaluable contribution to the response to COVID 19.

"Communities and members of local voluntary groups across County Carlow have shown extraordinary solidarity, resilience and cooperation in working together to meet the needs of local people.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the many volunteers and the Community Response team for their trojan work to date. I’m glad to see this financial support made available to them to facilitate the continuation of their efforts," he said.

Carlow County Council says that in acknowledgement of the phenomenal contribution of the community and voluntary sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, priority is being given to groups involved in the front-line delivery of community response work with this funding.

Application forms are available from the Carlow County Council Community Section by e-mailing community@carlowcoco.ie

Carlow County Council shall distribute grants on a discretionary basis to those groups/organisations actively involved in the Community Call Covid-19 response locally and applications will be considered on an ongoing basis with the fund open until 31st July 2020 or whenever the funding is fully allocated whichever is the sooner.