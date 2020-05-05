Calls for grass to be cut in Carlow Town centre before 'special equipment' is required

Calls have been made for grass to be cut in Carlow Town centre before "special equipment" is required.

Cllr Fintan Phelan raised the matter at an online Carlow Municipal District briefing for members last week.

He added: "I asked that grass be cut along the roads in the town as soon as possible.

"If this is not done soon the Council will have to hire in special equipment.

"The Council executive stated that it cannot be cut under current government guidelines and it is hoped this will be changed in the coming days."