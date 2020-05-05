WATCH: Carlow theatre company creates inspiring message of hope for people

Slapdash Theatre, the makers of last year's original new musicals Treasure Island and A Christmas Tale, have created a music video to give a message of hope to people during the Covid-19 lockdown.

In light of this year's show being cancelled, and "everyone missing rehearsals and each other so much", the group decided to do something productive and positive for their members.

Speaking to Carlow Live, Janice de Bróithe, said: "The resulting project has turned into something positive for the world as we created a song with a very important message at the heart of it, and one the we think the world needs to hear.

"We all have the strength to get through this, we are enough and there is nothing we can't do if we just believe in ourselves."

Watch their video below: